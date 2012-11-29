iTunes 11 to launch today?

Will iTunes 11 launch today? It could well do, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Apple already announced it would launch iTunes 11 "before the end of November", and now there are only a couple of days left. So a launch today is pretty likely.

The Journal reported the new version of the music software "is expected as soon as Thursday."

Delays, delays

iTunes 11 was originally slated for release in October, but was delayed because Apple "wanted to take a little extra time to get it right," according to a company spokesperson.

Then Apple announced the software would launch this month. Apple spokesperson Tom Neumayr told CNET: "We look forward to releasing this new version of iTunes with its dramatically simpler and cleaner interface, and seamless integration with iCloud before the end of November."

Last week, a music distribution company called Feiyr asked musicians to submit photos to use in iTunes 11's redesigned Music Store. It said the software would be released "within the next few days."

Facebook and Twitter are expected to be integrated into iTunes 11. Which is interesting, given Apple has traditionally lagged behind when it comes to social media.

Apple's ill-fated music social network Ping will also be given the boot from iTunes 11. So don't expect Apple to ever mention it again.

Via WSJ