Smartron’s tband measures stress and fatigue levels using BP and ECG

One of India's leading global technology manufacturers, Smartron, just launched their new smart brand at the price tag of Rs 4,999. The ‘tband’ has an IP67 rating, an OLED display and a 100mAh lithium battery. But what’s more interesting is the fact that it also has sensors for monitoring blood pressure (BP) and electrocardiography (ECG).

A health band that you’ve never seen before, with features you’ve never heard of before.The #tband is our latest offering featuring an ECG Sensor, Heart Rate, Blood Pressure, Sleep and Stress/Fatigue Monitor. Sale goes live on @Flipkart for ₹4999, at 00:00 hrs, 13th May. pic.twitter.com/zHG9tywzxXMay 10, 2018

Going on sale 13 May at 12PM via Flipkart, the tband is compatible with Android as well as iOS. Their ‘thealth’ app can be downloaded from Google Play or Apple’s App Store, and it will display the user’s overall health via the Health Index score. The score is a combination of the user’s activity level, calorie intake, sleeping pattern, stress and fatigue levels, as well as BP and ECG levels.

The BP and ECG level, specifically, measure Unique Fatigue and Stress Factor when analysed against the heart rate and resting heart rate.

Other features

The company claims that the watch can run 2-4 days on a single charge, which isn’t too bad, but it’s not great either. That being said, it does have customisable notifications for wake up alarms, reminders, DnD, SOS alerts, SMS and call alerts. A lot of the battery will depend on how intensely you use those features.

The watch straps are changeable so that in case of rugged use, users can always switch it out. The IP67 rating also helps in that department by making the device water and dust resistant.

According to Smartron, they’re the first company to have brought such features onto a smart band. Their aim to address the holistic health issue where mental, physical and emotional aspects all complement each other.

The tband is the first initiative towards the company’s goal of developing the tronX Health ecosystem. Along with the launch of their new product, Smartron is partnering with other brands in the industry so that more services can be brought in. Some of the partners so far include Portea, Growfitter, FeetApart and Talwalkars.