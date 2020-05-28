Samsung Health platform is now available for 2020 Samsung Smart TVs

Samsung Health platform is now available on 2020 edition Samsung Smart TVs. The platform is designed for home workouts and comes with over 5,000 hours of content.

The Samsung Health platform, which syncs with multiple other smart devices like smartphones, wearables, and will now do the same with Samsung smart TVs. The platform will be free for all the users with 2020 Samsung smart TV. Using the platform, you can access free premium classes and start a healthy new routine and you can include your family members as well.

Samsung Health features

Samsung Health comes with few personal custom features that include a dashboard, personalized profiles, content browser, routines, and challenges. Let’s take a look at them one by one.

The dashboard keeps track of your daily stats, it is also synced across all your devices. You can also connect it to any Samsung wearable and access the data with the mobile app. The personalized profile gives you the ability to create an individual profile so that your stats and data won’t mix up with a family member. Each family member can create their own profile.

Furthermore, the browser features allow you to surf through different fitness and wellness content on the platform. Samsung has partnered with leading industry companies to make them available for the big screen. The routine keeps track of each individuals routine after you set one. It will also push a reminder to play personal fitness or other content.

Lastly, the challenges feature adds a bit of fun to the fitness activity and motivate you to reach the goal. One can invite a family member to participate in the challenge with a shared goal. The challenge ranges from workout to meditation goals.

Samsung Health also provides fitness and mindfulness content. You can browse a range of modalities including yoga, mindfulness, strength training, stretching, barre, pilates, dance, cardio and more. The company has teamed up with brands like Calm, obé fitness, barre3, Echelon, Fitplan, and Jillian Michaels Fitness to offer the content.