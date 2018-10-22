Red Dead Redemption 2 leaked footage shows Arthur Morgan on the run

Gameplay footage from Red Dead Redemption 2 has leaked, just days before the game's official release.

A 20-second clip of the game was posted on Resetera by user Bliggup, which shows protagonist Arthur Morgan being hunted by law enforcement. The top-right corner of the screen shows Arthur is wanted, then, once they've caught up to him, the enforcers interrogate him. A shoot-out occurs, with Arthur slaying all the men in the group with dual pistols - the final bullet occurring in slow-motion. The clip finishes with a bounty for murder being placed on Arthur's head for $185.

You can check out the footage on mixtape.

This is the first leaked footage we've seen of the game, which is quite the accomplishment considering Red Dead Redemption 2 releases at the end of this week and Rockstar has been vigilant in ensuring little has gotten out about the game that they didn't release themselves.

Rockstar has not removed the leaked Red Dead Redemption 2 footage, but it's likely this will happen.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is released on October 26 for Xbox One and PS4.