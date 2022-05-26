Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G first sale starts today - check pricing, offers and more

Audio player loading…

Update: The sale of the Relame Narzo 50 Pro 5G has been pushed to June 4 as of now. The reasons for the same have not been shared by the company, only the update has been shared via a tweet.

Our recently launched #realmenarzo50Pro 5G has had its sales date pushed back. We'll keep you updated with any information about the same.May 26, 2022 See more

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G's sale started today in India. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G just a couple of days ago. The device is being boasted as the first one to feature an AMOLED display in the Narzo series of Realme.

The smartphone has a good design and three sensors at the back. With the presence of the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, it can give a tough competition to the Xiaomi 11i. Here we have mentioned the current pricing of the device along with the bank offers and other benefits available via Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G pricing, availability and offers

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G's 6GB RAM variant with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 21,999. On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with 128GB internal storage is available in the market for Rs 23,999.

As for the offers, all the customers who will purchase the smartphone via HDFC Bank card will get an instant discount of Rs 2,000. It is being shipped in two colour options - Hyper Blue and Hyper Black.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G includes a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor paired with Mali G68 graphics processing unit. The device operates on the Realme UI 3.0 based on the Android 12 operating system.

When it comes to optics, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G rocks a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP macro shooter. The device also flaunts a 16MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart charging. For security purposes, the smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature.

