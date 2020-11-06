PUBG Mobile could return to India before the year is over - here's why

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in the beginning on September. And now it seems that there is hope that the game may be back soon. There have been rumors of it being back for a while and more reports have been joined to that.

When PUBG Mobile was banned a written statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology, stated that the apps were banned because they “are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of state and public order.”

PUBG Mobile: Coming back?

And since the ban, PUBG Corporation which is the holding company for the license of PUBG Mobile, stopped its association with Tencent Games, a Chinese company which was the major reason why the game was banned.

Since then the Korean company has been attempting to bring the game back in India. To that effect it was looking for a partnership with potential Indian companies which would legitimize the game. According to rumors these companies included Reliance Jio, and then even Airtel.

The company even posted a new job listing on LinkedIn for the designation of ‘Corporate Development Division Manager – India’. This gave rise to even more hopes that the company has expansion plans for India and its primary product is PUBG. It needs to be noted that there is no explicit mention of PUBG Mobile, so it could revolve around the company's other projects.

And now a new report from TechCrunch suggests that PUBG Corp may have engaged a global cloud service providers recently to store the data of Indian users within the country, which was the primary concern for the ban.

The anonymous source also apparently mentioned that PUBG Corp has assured high-profile gamers in the country that PUBG Mobile will be back before the end of the year. The company also apparently plans to run campaigns during the Diwali week.

The report also claims that PUBG Corp has also approached Indian online payments company Paytm for a partnership, though this is not confirmed.

There are some issues with the unbanning of PUBG Mobile, and some of them include the fact that if PUBG Mobile gets unbanned the hoards of other apps banned would also find a way out. This would also allow other developers to question the government. Hence it remains to be seen how this all plays out.