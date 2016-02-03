The Sony A6300 is the ultimate crop sensor camera

Sony has been on a hot streak, introducing the world's first full frame mirrorless cameras with its A7 lineup, but it hasn't forgotten about its APS-C family and now it's introduced a new Sony A6300. This is clearly aimed at serious/enthusiast photographers, a sign that Sony is aiming for the high ground with its latest cameras.

The new Sony A6300 features a 24.2MP sensor with copper wiring to improve light collection efficiency and readout speed. The sensor works in conjunction with a BIONZ X processor to deliver sensitivity settings up to ISO 51,200.

More impressively, 425 phase detection auto focus points allow it to focus as fast as 0.05 seconds and track fast moving action across the entire frame. Sony claims this its new camera has "the world's Fastest AF speed and Highest Number of AF points" for APS-C format interchangeable system.

The A6300 is also capable of 11fps continuous shooting or 8fps while using the new and improved electronic viewfinder. The autofocus system includes a new "high-density" tracking AF system for subject tracking, which uses a large number of AF points around the subject to track its motion more effectively.

On the video front, the A6300 full delivers with built-in 4K video recording that captures video in a Super 35mm format. Other professional caliber video features include the ability to record Full HD at 120fps

Additionally, the camera will focus approximately twice as fast as its predecessor during movie shooting thanks to its new and improved AF system. AF speed and AF tracking sensitivity are also adjustable for expanded creativity.

Later this March the A6300 will release with a starting price of $999 (AU$1,699, about £687) for the body only package. Later this April, Sony also plans to kit its latest APS-C shooter with the SEL 16-70mm lens priced at approximately €2,250 (about $2,499, £1,710, AU$3,486).

G-Master lenses

In addition to the new A6300, Sony has also announced a whole new line of full frame lenses designed for enthusiast and professional photographers.

Starting off with three new FE lenses, Sony users will soon have access to a 24-70 f/2.8 zoom lens, 85mm f1.4 portrait lens, as well as a super-zoom 70-200mm f2.8 with image stabilisation.

The new G-Master lenses all feature newly developed XA (extremely aspherical) glass elements cut to a precise 0.01 microns for the best quality in resolution and bokeh (or out of focus areas).

Additionally, the new lenses utilize a new combination of supersonic motors and dual linear motor – the supersonic motor drives the front AF group while the dual linear motor drives the dual floating rear group. The superzoom lens gets unique direct drive supersonic motors, which help to move its heavy glass more quickly for faster autofocus.

The FE 24-70 f2.8 GM and FE 85mm f1.4 GM will both arrive in March for $2,200/€2,400 (AU$3,499, about £1,820) and $1,800/€2,000 (AU$2,999, about £1,520), respectively. Sony also estimates the FE 70-200mm f2.8 OSS GM will arrive later this May but it has yet to set pricing.