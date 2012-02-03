Hands on: Pentax K-01 review with video

We get hands on with the brand new compact system camera from Pentax

Pentax has launched a new mirrorless model into the market, following on from last year's Q. This time however, they've decided to introduce a compact system camera with appeal to Pentax legacy users, with a body that features a K-mount compatible with all previous Pentax K lenses.

The Pentax K-01 is designed by Marc Newson, who's well known for creating furniture and watches among other things. It has been designed, in all senses of the word, to appeal to those with image in mind as well as those primarily concerned with image quality.

It features a new 16 million pixel APS-C sized CMOS sensor, and boasts other impressive specs such as a sensitivity ranging from ISO 100 all the way up to ISO 25,600, Full HD video recording, 81 selectable AF points and a range of manual shooting modes.

Available to buy from March, it will be accompanied by a new 40mm pancake lens, which is billed as the world's thinnest interchangeable lens, coming in at just 0.36 inches. It was also designed by Marc Newson.

Pentax was bought out by Ricoh last year, with it now being rebranded as "Pentax: A Ricoh company", so although this product had been in development since before the merger, this is the first opportunity the company has had to show how it is working under new management.

We spent some time with the new camera at its official launch in London, read on to find out how we got on.