Porn sneaks into iOS 10 GIF search, Apple frantically removes all evidence

iOS 10 is now officially available to everyone, and as with any major OS release, a few kinks were bound to slip through. Unfortunately for Apple, the ones found in its latest update are kinkier than most.

Originally reported by Deadspin, instances of hardcore pornography have been discovered in the newly-updated Messages app's GIF search functionality, with relatively innocuous terms such as 'huge' bringing up… Well, we'll leave that to your imagination.

To combat this, Apple is currently removing a number of potentially NSFW words from its search terms, leaving behind some gaping holes in the process.

According to Apple Insider, the aforementioned search term 'huge' no longer brings up any results, which is sure to dampen that Donald Trump zinger you had in your back pocket. The Cupertino company has also expanded its list of blocked words to include the likes of 'bounce', 'hard' and 'nipslip'.

Though the app's search is powered by Bing, the slip up would be seen as a huge embarrassment to the staunchly anti-porn Apple, with the late Steve Jobs once declaring, "folks who want porn can buy an Android phone."