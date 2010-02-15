Sony Ericsson adds X10 mini and X10 mini pro to family

Not content with having a potentially great Android handset on the horizon, Sony Ericsson has refreshed it already with the Xperia X10 Mini and Xperia X10 Mini Pro.

Given that the Vivaz Pro has just been announced as a 'sister' handset to the Vivaz, we can tell Sony Ericsson has found a strategy to double its phone range - stick a keyboard on them all.

So the Xperia X10 mini is running Android 1.6 with 2.55-inch screen (QVGA resolution) and has 'four corner customisation', which apparently means you can pop different elements like widgets where you want them.

It has a 5MP camera with LED flash, and also a GPS chip on board for mapping and geo-tagging fun.

The mini also runs Timescape, which we showed you on the Xperia X10, where all your calls and messages and social networking alerts are shown in one place.

And here's the great thing about this kind of release - the Xperia X10 mini pro is the same but with a keyboard!

Well, the mini has dimensions of 83x50x16mm, and the mini pro comes in at 90x52x17mm and has a four line keyboard, but other than that, they're the same phone.

Both phones have a UK release date set for later in Q2, so we're looking forward to some dinky Android fun from the Japanese-Swedish alliance.