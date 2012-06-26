Apple reaffirms case to ban 29 HTC devices in US

HTC One X is just one of the handsets at risk

Apple has written a response to HTC clarifying its reasons for pursuing an import ban on 29 of the company's devices.

Apple's letter comes in reply to HTC's claim that the Cupertino-based firm was attempting to broaden its ban and a whole new investigation was required.

The letter clarified that Apple was indeed referring to infringements of patent 647, which is related to data tapping, specifically links to multiple actions.

What does it all mean?

According to Foss Patents, Apple's latest letter will allow the US International Trade Commission (ITC) to act quickly, with the possibility of a temporary ban being enforced in the near future.

You can be sure that HTC won't let any possibility of a ban come around easily, and the Taiwanese firm will have its lawyers working around the clock to fend off the latest onslaught from Apple.

This battle has been on going for a while now, and it's unlikely to be fully concluded soon, with both sides unwilling to budge, so we wait and see what Judge Posner decides.

From Foss Patents