Paytm launches its own mini app store - We tell you why

Indian digital payments major Paytm has launched its own ‘Android Mini App Store’ to support Indian developers, and in the event, fired its salvo in its ongoing battle with Google.

Mini apps are custom-built mobile websites that give users an app-like experience without requiring an actual download. It can be built using HTML and Javascript technologies. A web app opens on the web browser and this can benefit users by helping them save their data and memory.

Paytm has added a new section on its main application wherein these mini apps are listed and can be accessed by Paytm app users.

Paytm promises seamless experience

Paytm said that it aims to support Indian developers through its new initiative. Paytm will provide listing and distribution of these mini-apps within its app. Paytm is giving the option to pay via Paytm Wallet, Paytm Payments Bank, and UPI at zero charge, while levying a 2% fee for payments through credit card.

In a press release, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, chief executive of Paytm, said. “I am proud that we are today launching something that creates an opportunity for every Indian app developer. Paytm Mini App Store empowers our young Indian developers to leverage our reach and payments to build new innovative services. For Paytm users, it will be a seamless experience that doesn't require any separate download and enables them to use their preferred payment option".

Paytm has claimed that it has tied up with more than 300 app-based providers and brands like Decathlon, 1MG, Netmeds, Park+, Rapido, Domino’s Pizza, FreshMenu and NoBroker.

This app store has been running in beta with select users and witnessed over 12 million visits in September, Paytm said.

Paytm's fight with Google

Analysts see the quick launch of the app store as a direct result Paytm app being temporarily removed from Google’s Play Store in September for violating developer guidelines on real-money gaming.

Paytm hit back saying that Google was behaving as a judge, jury and executioner in this case and did not give enough time to allow Paytm to explain its stand on the issue.

It is also pertinent to point out that Google's Google Pay and Paytm are major rivals in India’s Rs 2 trillion digital payments market.

Last week, Google has also mandated that all apps selling digital goods within its Play Store had to use its billing system. And Google levies a 30% commission on any transaction made for a digital product or service through its in-app billing system.

In such a competitive scenario, Paytm apart from launching its mini app store, is also grouping up like-minded companies to launch an Indian alternative to the Google Play Store.

So stay tuned for more action in the coming days.