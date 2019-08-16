OPPO Reno2 launch set for August 28, here's what to expect from its quad-camera setup

Corroborating with our exclusive report earlier this week, OPPO today confirmed that it is bringing the OPPO Reno2 series to India on August 28. The phones are coming to the Indian market first, before anywhere else in the world which is a rare case.

Introducing #OPPOReno2 #Quadcam with #20xZoom. Coming first to India on 28.08.2019 pic.twitter.com/ySwRdeoXLaAugust 16, 2019

According to the invite, the company is looking to announce more than one smartphone as we can notice the mention of "series" in the title.

OPPO Reno received a good response from adopters and the Reno2 seems to be following those steps. It features 20x digital zoom up from 10x on the Reno Zoom Edition.

Also, the invite has a silhouette of the phone in question. We can notice that the shark fin styled camera makes a return on the Reno2 along with a quad-camera setup on the back.

OPPO Reno2 quad camera details

We have some exclusive details on the camera features of the upcoming OPPO Reno2. As per our sources, the primary sensor is said to be a 48MP snapper followed by a 13MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The telephoto lens supports 5X hybrid zoom in addition to 20X digital zooming capabilities.

Hybrid zoom works by combining the data from three camera sensors and uses what the company calls the Image Fusion Technology to assist in smooth zooming to distant objects.

OPPO Reno2 is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED screen topped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and have a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC fast charging solution.