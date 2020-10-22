OnePlus Nord N10 sketch suggests an 8T-like design

OnePlus is having a great run with its Nord series mid-range smartphone. The company is working on expanding the Nord series with even more affordable options with the OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 tipped to show up on October 26 in the US.

As we get closer to the launch, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G’s sketch design has been leaked. Popular tipster, Max J has posted a cryptic image on Twitter which reveals the rear design of the upcoming Nord N10 5G. The device seems to have a curved back with OnePlus 8T resembling camera module cut-out.

As you can see, in the above image, the Nord N10 5G is likely to come with rectangular camera design, very similar to the OnePlus 8T setup. Furthermore, the image also reveals that the device might come in a new Blue colour variant. However, it is not clear if it’ll be a gradient back or just a plain blue coat of paint. Beyond these two features, the tweet didn’t give on any info.

OnePlus Nord N10 specs(expected)

The device will be reportedly called OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the specification of the same came out a month ago. Here’s what to expect from OnePlus Nord N10 5G. For starters, the Nord N10 will make its debut in the US region first and other parts of North America later this year.

It is a 5G capable phone as one could point out by the name of the device itself. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset, which is the cheapest 5G chipset from Qualcomm currently. The Snapdragon 690 SoC is built on an 8nm fabrication process and is an octa-core chipset with a max clock speed of 2GHz. It supports the sub-6GHz 5G spectrum, thanks to the Snapdragon X51 RF modem.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is also tipped to sport a 64MP quad-camera setup, which will be a first for OnePlus. The other cameras will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors. Even with a lower price point, the Nord N10 is said to retain the 90Hz refresh rate. The device is said to come with a 6.49-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution display. However, to save the costs, we might see OnePlus go back to an LCD panel. The base variant of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A final retail price of less than $400 has been suggested as per previous leaks.