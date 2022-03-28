OnePlus Nord 2T could ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor

Audio player loading…

The launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro was announced recently. Apart from that, rumours also confirmed that the OnePlus 10R will be launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.

Now a report by MySmartPrice reveals the key specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T The smartphone, which is scheduled to debut around May end, will most probably come with a high refresh rate - a regular affair with all OnePlus phones.

In addition, the device will also be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor along with high-capacity RAM. Another rumour suggested that the smartphone will get the Alert Slider which will be missing in the OnePlus 10R.

What can we expect?

(Image credit: 91Mobiles)

As compared to the OnePlus Nord 2, the upcoming smartphone by OnePlus could get a 6.43-inch AMOLED display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate. We can expect a punch-hole cutout situated at the top left corner for the placement of the front camera.

The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor. Apart from that, it will operate on the Oxygen OS 12 based on the Android 12 operating system. The device will have an 8GB RAM variant along with 128GB internal storage and a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB internal storage.

When it comes to the camera, we can expect a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter with OIS support, an 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2MP monochrome shooter. The smartphone draws power from a 4500mAh battery that may get 80W fast charging support.

Previous renders of the smartphone suggested that it could have a unique camera island. The rear panel of the device consists of two circular divisions. One of them consists of a single sensor and the other one consists of dual sensors. Apart from that, the smartphone could launch with dual flash.

As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the device. However, we can expect more leaks regarding the device as soon as the launch date inches closer.

