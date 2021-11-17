OnePlus Nord 2's latest update improves power consumption

OnePlus has reportedly pushed yet another update to Nord 2, while we are waiting for it to bring that promised ‘optimized mode’ via OxygenOS 12. The latest update aims at reducing power consumption and improving the back-end management for overall better performance.

Though, it appears this is just a OnePlus way of optimizing the system even further before introducing the toggle to disable throttling.

Several Nord 2 users on the OnePlus community are reporting that they have received the new update. Meanwhile, OnePlus is yet to officially announce the release of the software update that includes a security patch.

(Image credit: OnePlus Community)

As per posts and screenshots shared on the community forum, the firmware version of the update is DN201_11_A.13 for Indian users. Apart from the optimizations, the update also brings November 2021 Android security patch, along with stability improvements and regular fixes.

Furthermore, the screenshot reveals the update also brings optimized VoWifi and ViLTE experience and network-related improvements

This looks like a staged rollout, which means the update will first reach a handful of users and a wider release will follow later. If you own a Nord 2 device and want to check for the update manually then head over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Is OnePlus making the stage ready?

Back in July, while explaining its reason behind throttling popular Android apps on the OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus also mentioned that it's then newly launched Nord 2 was also affected. In its defence, the Chinese smartphone maker said it did so because different chips perform differently and it wanted to squeeze a similar performance out of each one.

But, following the outcry, the company promised that it will hand over the control to the end-users via OxygenOS 12 and let them decide whether they would want to turn on or off the optimized mode. However, OnePlus is seen optimizing its devices even further via regular updates.

For instance, a couple of system updates that arrived around June reduced the consumption of power on the OnePlus 9 series. But these updates were pushed in before OnePlus was caught in the act of throttling the apps. This suggests this is just another regular update that OnePlus decided to release to its Nord 2 phone.

