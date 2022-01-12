OnePlus Nord 2 vs Vivo V23: Which one has better camera and performance?

Audio player loading…

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V23 series in India that consisted of two smartphones - Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. Both the smartphones are mid-rangers running on the MediaTek Dimensity Chipsets. Talking specifically about the vanilla variant of the series, Vivo V23, it has to compete with the likes of smartphones under Rs 30,000. Some of the prominent ones are Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Oppo Reno 6 5G, and OnePlus Nord 2.

Launched in July 2021, OnePlus Nord 2 is the second mid-range smartphone by the brand. The device succeeded OnePlus Nord and was highly optimized in terms of specifications as compared to the first mid-range offering by the same company. The smartphone packed high-end features like a powerful processor, high refresh rate, AMOLED display, fast charging support, and all that one can expect in a mid-ranger.

As OnePlus Nord 2 is still doing well in the market, we will compare it with the newly rolled out Vivo V23 as they both share a similar set of specifications. At this point in time, we don't have smartphones for a full-fledged comparison, so we'll compare them on the basis of their price, design, features, and specifications.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Vivo V23 pricing and availability

OnePlus Nord 2's 6GB RAM variant along with 128GB internal storage is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 27,999. The 8GB RAM variant of the device with 128GB onboard storage can be purchased for Rs 29,999. The high-end variant of the OnePlus Nord 2, including 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, is priced at Rs 34,999. The smartphone ships in three different colors - Green Woods, Gray Sierra, and Blue Haze. It can be purchased from Amazon India.

On the other hand, the 8GB RAM variant of Vivo V23 paired with 128GB internal storage is available in the market at a price of Rs 29,999. The high-end variant of the device with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage can be purchased for Rs 34,990. It is available in two colors - Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold. The first sale of Vivo V23 is scheduled to be held on January 13 via Flipkart.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Vivo V23 design

OnePlus Nord 2 has not offered a lot of modifications in terms of design as compared to its predecessor. The smartphone looks premium, though with a camera island and clean rear panel. The camera island is placed at the top left corner of the rear panel, with OnePlus branding at the center. The power button and the alert slider for the device are placed at the right spine of the device.

The speakers of OnePlus Nord 2, along with SIM Slot and charging port is situated at the bottom. The device weighs around 189 grams, making it handy and easy to carry. The back panel of the device remains smudge-free most of the time, even after being covered by glass.

Vivo V23, like all other Vivo phones, has the upper hand when it comes to looks. The Stardust Black color variant of the device looks more beautiful as compared to the gold one that has a bright sparkling texture.

The smartphone's power button and volume rockers are situated on the right spine, and the USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, is placed at the bottom. The smartphone weighs around 179 grams, and it also has flat edges.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Vivo V23 specifications

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Vivo V23 specs comparison Specs OnePlus Nord 2 Vivo V23 Display 6.43-inch AMOLED display 644-inch AMOLED display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Camera 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP mono 64MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro Front camera 32MP 50MP primary, 8MP secondary Battery and charging 4,500 mAh capacity; 65W fast charging 4,200 mAh capacity; 44W fast charging Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Memory 6GB/8GB/12GB 8GB/12GB

OnePlus Nord 2 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display coupled with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother toggling and tab switching experience. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and is based on the Android 11 operating system. The mid-level variant of the device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

In terms of optics, OnePlus Nord 2 flaunts a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra wide-angle shooter and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, the smartphone rocks a 32MP front camera for the sake of selfies and video calls. It draws power from a 4,500 mAh battery that also supports 65W fast charging that claims to charge the device up to 100% in just 30 minutes.

Vivo V23 comes equipped with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device houses a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and is based on the Android 12 operating system. The base variant of the device consists of 8GB RAM paired with 128GB internal storage.

When it comes to camera, Vivo V23 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. At the front, the smartphone has a dual front camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP secondary shooter. The device packs a 4200 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging support.

Conclusion

As we can see from the specifications and features offered in both the devices, they give a tough competition to each other in most of the aspects. OnePlus Nord 2 has the upper hand over Vivo V23 in terms of chipset as the former has a Dimensity 1200 processor that is offered in the high-end variant of the Vivo V23 series.

Furthermore, OnePlus Nord 2 provides more RAM options to choose from. The device also has a slightly powerful battery as Vivo V23 offers a 4200 mAH battery and Nord 2 packs a 4500 mAh battery.

However, in-camera performance, Vivo V23 outclasses OnePlus Nord 2 without any doubt. For starters, the 64MP primary snapper offered in the device promises to deliver high-quality photographs in different light settings. In addition, the smartphone has a dual front camera for high-quality outp[out in video calls and selfies.

If you are someone who is looking for a high performing smartphone and camera quality is a secondary concern for you, then you may go for OnePlus Nord 2. However, if you are more into buying a smartphone for photography and can manage with a fairly performing smartphone, then Vivo V23 is the best fit for you.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram