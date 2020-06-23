OnePlus co-founders now tease a 'New Beginning' - we're not surprised

It is common knowledge that the new budget OnePlus device is about to make its debut soon. And for all we know, it may not be called OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite but may come with a new identity, OnePlus Nord.

In a bid to build the hype around the highly anticipated smartphone, OnePlus’ co-founders have posted a new teaser on Twitter. True to its characteristics, the teaser does not reveal much about the upcoming smartphone, instead just has a OnePlus logo in a Blue/Cyan colour.

Who's ready for something new from @oneplus? 😎 #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/EOCiJZVrTUJune 22, 2020

In the tweet, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has said, “Who's ready for something new from @oneplus? 😎 #NewBeginnings along with the new colourful logo which could either mean that the new device may come with a new colour variant or maybe a logo that the company may decide to use on the new OnePlus device’s packaging.

In parallel, OnePlus Director Carl Pei shared a tweet which though had nothing apart from “It’s time to rock the boat again… #NewBeginnings @oneplus”, however, both the co-founders have used the hashtag without actually revealing much about the device.

Further, with most flagship smartphones breaching the $1000 mark, there has been a huge vacuum in the affordable flagship segment and hence manufacturers like Apple got going with the iPhone SE 2020, while Samsung has announced “Lite” and affordable smartphones.

Ever since OnePlus had decided to move towards the premium flagship range, users had been constantly demanding for a budget yet powerful smartphone that offers real value for money and comes with all good features of OnePlus like fast charging solution, fast and slick UI etc. With OnePlus Nord the company aims to answer these questions.