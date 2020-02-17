OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro updated to support Jio VoWiFi: Here's how to activate it

OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro are receiving a new update that brings Jio VoWiFi support, work-life balance mode, bug fixes and other improvements. Most of the features of OxygenOS 10.3.1 update are India-centric with a staged rollout already in progress.

OnePlus says that it is randomly seeding the update to users, hence, using a VPN service won't work. The latest update brings support for VoWiFi calls using a Reliance Jio network to the OnePlus 7 series.

There's a new Work-Life Balance mode which lets you set up two profiles for use between work and home. You can mute notifications when at work or when taking time out for yourself with a toggle in the notification menu. The app lets you select the apps you'd like to receive alerts from during either of these modes.

The new update also enables a cricket score widget in the Shelf area and gives you live updates on matches.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro: How to activate Jio VoWiFi?

To enable VoWiFi (voice-over WiFi) on the Jio network from your OnePlus 7 or 7 Pro, you need to make sure you're running the latest OxygenOS 10.3.1.

Next up, you need to go to Settings and tap on Wifi & Internet. From the list of options, select SIM & Network and tap on the Jio 4G SIM. Under the Enhanced Communications category, use the toggles to switch on VoLTE and WiFi Calling.

Now you'll see a VoWiFi icon in the Status bar, indicating that you have successfully activated the VoWiFi on the Jio network. Now you can make calls using your WiFi network.

With VoWiFi, your calls get connected to the network through the WiFi as opposed to cell towers. Also, you don't need to pay any additional charge for making VoWiFi calls.

So, if you're on the latest OxygenOS version, this would probably help you enable the VoWiFi option. For everyone else, stay tuned for the update to get to your phone.

OxygenOS 10.3.1: Changelog