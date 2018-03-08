OnePlus 5T receives a limited period price cut, now available at Rs 31,499

OnePlus has announced a limited-time price cut in the form of cashback on the OnePlus 5T smartphone. Customers looking to buy the phone can avail a cashback of Rs 1500 using a ICICI Bank credit or debit card on amazon.in, the OnePlus online store and company’s Experience store in Bengaluru. OnePlus is also offering a 3 month no cost EMI option for OnePlus 5T purchased from amazon.in

The OnePlus 5T comes in two variants— 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8GB RAM/128GB storage. Those buying the 6GB RAM variant using the ICICI Bank card can now get it for Rs 31,499 and the 8GB variant will cost Rs 36,499.

The cashback offer sees OnePlus following the footsteps of Samsung and Nokia after they slashed the prices for Galaxy A8+ and Nokia 8 respectively. Both the phones compete against the OnePlus 5T at this price point. The Nokia 8 is now available for Rs 27,489 and the Galaxy A8+ is selling for Rs 28,990.

Moto recently launched the Moto Z2 Force at Rs, 34,999, which comes with a shatterproof display and gives tough competition to the OnePlus 5T. So, if you are about to buy a phone in this price segment, our comparison between the two phones may provide you some help.

The OnePlus 6 launch is a couple of months away, and it seems the company is slowly clearing out the OnePlus 5T stock before the successor arrives. We have seen companies following a similar strategy ahead of a new launch.

Since it’s a limited period offer, customers can avail the cashback starting March 8 to March 14.