Nvidia tech in all Jaguar cars from 2025

Tata Group-owned luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover has formed a multi-year partnership with American tech giant Nvidia, and thanks to this deal all cars of Jaguar will get Nvidia chips and software from 2025 onwards.

Nvidia tech will enable advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving features. Inside the vehicle, Nvidia will help deliver AI features, including driver and occupant monitoring, as well as advanced visualisation of the vehicle’s environment.

This is a big move from Nvidia to enter the auto industry. The company has been so far focusing on gaming, artificial intelligence and high-powered chips and software used in servers.

Nvidia tech will be brain behind Jaguar cars

"Starting in 2025, all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be built on the Nvidia Drive software-defined platform — delivering a wide spectrum of active safety, automated driving and parking systems as well as driver assistance systems," the two companies said.

The full-stack solution is based on Nvidia Drive Hyperion, the latest version of Nvidia’s Drive platform that allows automakers to customise their own driving features.

Hyperion features Drive Orin, which is Nvidia's system-on-a-chip like Intel’s Mobileye EyeQ. This new hardware will be the core for a new suite of driving features that include advanced driver assistance systems, automated parking, and autonomous driving.

"Drive Orin is the AI brain of the car and runs the Jaguar Land Rover Operating System, while Drive Hyperion is the central nervous system," the companies said.

Jaguar Land Rover plans to develop vehicles with self-driving technology. The vehicles would be able to drive autonomously, park autonomously and provide more information and software-powered features to drivers. The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

