Nvidia announces revised RTX 3000 FE series pricing in India

When Nvidia launched its newest RTX 3000 FE series of GPUs on September 1, the Indian prices followed soon. As always, the Indian pricing of the new RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 Founders Edition GPUs were much higher than in the US and other countries.

This is due to the fact that federal Indian government levies heavy taxes on imported hardware. And the new RTX 3000 series GPUs have sparked widespread interest among the community because they offer a lot of value for their pricing compared to the previous generations.

Nvidia RTX 3000 FE series: Revised India pricing

According to the Nvidia website, the Founders Edition of the RTX 3090, RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 now have a revised pricing. The previous pricing of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 in India was a whopping Rs 152,000, the RTX 3080 at Rs 71,000 and the RTX 3070 was priced at Rs 51,000 which translates to about $2040, $953 and $684 in terms of US pricing.

These prices are much higher than that of the US pricing which is $1,499 for RTX 3090, $699 for RTX 3080 and $499 for the RTX 3070. And the new reworked pricing of the GPUs in India are Rs 44,500, Rs 62,000 and Rs 133,500 for the RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 respectively.

While these new prices are still not at par with those in the US and other countries, these are still significantly lower than the previous pricing. This makes the GPUs more likely to be purchased in India and across a wider selection of customers. But other issues crop up here like the low availability as none of the three GPUs are currently available on the India website. Besides this it remains to be seen how this price drop will affect customized cards from individual OEMs