Nothing Phone exists and it might launch in April

There have been numerous reports that Nothing has got a smartphone in the works and various reports hint that the phone might get launched as soon as this month. While the information about the phone has been limited, probably for the first time someone has said that might’ve seen the phone – or at least a prototype.

A report by TechCrunch says that Carl Pei was spotted showing off the prototype of Nothing’s first phone to the top executives of Qualcomm and several other industry insiders at the recently concluded MWC.

The report also cites sources who are in the know of the company and says that the phone might launch next month. The good folks at TechCrunch say that they’ve seen an image of Carl Pei showing off the phone to Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon – which more or less confirms that the phone is almost ready for a public unveiling.

That said, the report also talks about the design of the phone which seems to be the second most interesting thing after the phone itself. TechCrunch, citing its unnamed sources, says that the phone might have elements of transparent design that the company used in its TWS earbuds – Nothing Ear (1).

While we’re not sure about the final design of the phone as a lot can change between the prototype stage and the final production stage, however, if you recall several smartphone makers have introduced “clear” variants of their phones.

These are basically phones with a clear glass back showing off the internals thus breaking the mundane look and feel of smartphones. However, none of these variants was a runaway success or was just introduced in limited numbers. Hence, it would be interesting to see Nothing’s treatment of the phone’s back panel that hides, well, nothing.

Is there enough space for Nothing?

The industry has been experiencing a chipset crunch which has resulted in the prices of components going up. This itself is a peculiar situation as the overall demand for smartphones has been on a downward slide.

The market also has numerous Chinese players who sell phones on a razor-thin margin which has resulted in brands like LG quitting the scene and has got Samsung to experiment with new form factors.

However, the fact that Nothing acquired Essential was a clear giveaway that Carl Pei wants to get back to making phones. After all, he was one of the reasons behind the success of OnePlus apart from the phone’s aggressive pricing and flagship specifications.

We can expect him to give the same formula a second run though this time with a slightly more focus on design - or should we say the lack of it.

Carl has already confirmed that Nothing is working on multiple products which are slated to make their way to the market soon. Apart from a phone, the brand is widely rumoured to be working on a power bank as well.

