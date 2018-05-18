Nokia X6 might be the next smartphone from HMD Global to arrive in India

There’s good news for Nokia fans. The company might be planning to release the newly launched Nokia X6 in global markets in the coming months. For those who don’t know, Nokia X6 was recently unveiled exclusively in China, and the smartphone has been garnering some serious attention from fans around the globe.

While the company didn’t mention the global availability during the China launch, we are now seeing subtle hints suggesting that they are considering a global launch.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product officer recently Tweeted a poll asking if the company should bring the Nokia X6 to other markets or not. The poll is still live and at the time of writing this article around 91% out of 5,300 voters voted in favour of it.

Here’s the tweet-

Getting a lot of traffic on this so let's ask around. Should we bring Nokia X6 to other markets too?May 17, 2018

To recall, Nokia released it’s 2018 smartphone portfolio in India— that includes the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and Nokia 6.1. But none of them sport a notch design, which has been a constant on majority of Android phones lately. Despite the fact the Nokia 6X has it, the phone can prove to be a well-composed mid-ranger, especially because of the premium design and reliable hardware.

The price in China is CNY 1,299, which converts to Rs 14,000. So we can expect it to be priced similarly if not the same.

On topof that, if it arrives in India, it will be running stock Android with a guaranteed Android P update to make the notch more meaningful.

Still, we would suggest you take this with a pinch of salt as there’s no concrete proof about the Nokia X6 coming to India. We have laid our eyes on the phone, and we’ll be reporting about any future developments.