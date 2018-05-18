Nokia 7 Plus receives dual 4G VoLTE support in India via OTA update

When Nokia launched the Nokia 7 Plus in India, the device was missing one important feature which has become very important since the launch of Reliance Jio – dual 4G VoLTE support. The Nokia 7 Plus supported 4G VoLTE in the first SIM but the second SIM was limited to 3G only.

Since the launch of Reliance Jio, other telecom operators such as Airtel, Vodafone and Idea have announced the launch of 4G VoLTE services, making VoLTE support a must in devices these days. While 4G VoLTE support in the first SIM is common, most companies do not enable 4G VoLTE in the second SIM.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global had earlier mentioned in a tweet that the Nokia 7 Plus will soon receive dual 4G VoLTE support and just 2 weeks after the tweet, the device has received an OTA update enabling dual 4G VoLTE support.

The update with the version number V2.22A brings other changes such as user interface enhancements, improved system stability and the May 2018 security patch.

While the update has brought dual 4G VoLTE support, the company has still not released the Face unlock feature, which it had promised during the launch of the device.

Google had recently announced the Android P Developer Preview 2 and the Nokia 7 Plus was one of the few eligible devices and interested users can sign up for the Developer Preview 2 OTA update on Nokia’s website here.