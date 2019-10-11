Nokia 6.2 launched in India, bringing an HDR display to the budget segment

HMD Global has made Nokia phones available at all price segments, and that continues with the Nokia 6.2, which brings an HDR display and triple cameras to the budget segment.

The Nokia 6.2 made its global debut in September at IFA 2019, and was the first device in the third generation of Nokia products, alongside the Nokia 7.2. It retains Nokia’s signature built and design and brings updates to the display and cameras.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

The most significant change over its predecessor is the inclusion of an HDR10 display. It is a 6.3-inch LCD panel with a Full HD+ resolution, protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The front camera resides in the waterdrop notch on the top. The back is also covered by Gorilla Glass 3.

The back has a triple camera array, consisting of a 16MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter with a 118-degree field-of-view, and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter.

Internal specifications are standard fare, with a Snapdragon 636 powering the Nokia 6.2, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

The battery is rated at 3,500 mAh and supports 10W charging over USB Type-C. Nokia claims that the 6.2 should last two days on a single charge.

As with all Nokia phones, the 6.2 is also a part of the Android One program. Currently running Android 9 Pie, it is soon expected to be updated to Android 10.

Nokia 6.2 price in India

The Nokia 6.2 is available in two colors, Ceramic Black and Ice and a single storage configuration. It is priced at Rs 15,999 and will be available starting October 11 from Nokia’s website and retail outlets.