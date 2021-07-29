Noise Air Buds Plus TWS launched for Rs 1,999

Noise Air Buds Plus has been launched in India as the third true wireless earbuds in the Air Buds series. Previously, the company had launched the Noise Air Buds and Noise Air Buds Mini.

The Noise Air Buds Plus are yet another TWS from the brand priced under Rs 2,000 and comes with features such as 6mm drivers, up to 20 hours battery life, Type-C charging port, and an IPX4 rating.

Noise Air Buds Plus price and availability

The Noise Air Buds Plus are priced at Rs 1,999 and will be soon available on Amazon for purchase. The TWS is available in Pearl White colour option.

Noise Air Buds Mini features and specs

(Image credit: Amazon)

Noise Air Buds Plus harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and these buds supports SBC and AAC codecs 一 which is what you get under budget. On the inside, the Noise Air Buds Plus 6mm drivers on each bud and also comes with smart pairing technology that helps you connect instantly. These are in-ear style earbuds with interchangeable eartips.

On the battery front, the Noise Air Buds Plus are rated to last up to 4 hours on a single charge and up to 20 hours battery life including the charging case. The case is rated to offer an additional four charge cycles. As for the charging, there is a Type-C port on the bottom. There is also insta charge technology which gets you 80 minutes of playback with just 8 minutes of charge 一 however, this is possible only if the volume level is set at 70% or below. A full charge takes about 2 hours to charge both buds as well as the case.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Furthermore, the Noise Air Buds Plus offers full touch which includes volume control, call control, music control, and Siri and Google Assistant. You can also take calls with both the buds as each bud comes with a microphone.

Other notable features of Noise Air Buds Plus includes a 10-meter wireless range, support for both Android and iOS devices, 4.6g weight(each bud), IPX4 water resistance rating, and no-fall design.

