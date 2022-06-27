New star labelling regulations for vehicle tyres in India fully explained

Audio player loading…

Tyre major Michelin, a couple of days back, announced that it is the first tyre brand in the passenger vehicle segment in India to be accredited with the government of India’s newly introduced star labelling program. The Michelin Latitude Sport 3 and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tyres have received the 5 Star rating, the company said. A couple of months back, Michelin also became the first brand in India to receive a 4 Star rating by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for its made-in-India commercial vehicle tyre Michelin X Multi Energy Z.

So what is this star labelling program, what will the companies get out of it, and how is the information important for the general public (tyre buyers)?

The star rating system in detail

(Image credit: Michelin)

Last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways proposed the 'star rating' or 'labeling' norms for tyres for better fuel-saving and comfortable driving. The Standard and Labelling Programme is an initiative of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), which was set up in 2002 under the provision of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, assists in developing policies and strategies with a thrust on self-regulation and market principles to consertve energy.

The idea of the BEE's program is to provide the consumer with an informed choice about the energy-saving and cost-saving potential of any product --- in this case it happens to be tyres.

The program, while laying down minimum energy performance standards, allows for the display of energy performance labels on products, equipment & appliances. and

As of now, the S&L program covers a star rating for 26 appliances/equipment including 10 for which it is mandatory. Tyres as of now fall under the voluntary labeling scheme.

Typically, the rating on the tyre --- will be affixed on the sidewall of the tyre --- indicates its rolling resistance and fuel efficiency potential. All tyre brands in India can apply for the star rating, and based on their performance, the tyres will get a start rating, not dissimilar to the ones we get to see in, says AC or refrigerator.

A lower rolling resistance coefficient will help in saving on fuel and hence will get higher star rating. The label will also give out infor like tyre tread patterns, brand, model and year, size and class.

Each test must meet the minimum threshold for each star rating band. A 5-Star product, on average, consumes up to 9.5% less fuel when compared to any other lower star-rated tyre.

If this regulation becomes mandatory (which it will), all domestic and foreign manufacturer and importers of truck, bus and passenger car tyres will be required to attribute BEE star label to their tyres sold here.