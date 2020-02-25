Netflix's new daily Top 10 list reveals what's most popular in your country

Netflix's algorithm does a pretty good job of tailoring recommendations to the individual user, but what if that person just wants to know what everyone else is watching?

Thankfully, Netflix is going to make that information much more readily available, with the streaming service announcing the rollout of a new 'Top 10' feature that will be updated daily and will offer lists of the most popular TV shows and movies in your country.

According to Netflix's press release, the service has been trialling the new feature in the UK and Mexico over the last six months, stating that "members in both countries have found them useful, so we are now rolling them out to even more [countries]."

New lists baked fresh daily

The new Top 10 list feature will appear as a numbered row on users' homepages showcasing the most popular TV shows and movies, with Netflix stating that "the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to you".

Additionally, dedicated banners for the service's Top 10 movies and Top 10 shows will be viewable in Netflix's sections for each category.

Films and TV shows which make it into Netflix's lists will also receive a special Top 10 badge, making them easier for users to identify while browsing the service – you can check out what that'll look like below.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix's Top 10 feature begins rolling out to users across the globe today. While the service has not revealed which countries will be getting it first, you can expect the feature to land on your Netflix homepage in the very near future.