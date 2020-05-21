Moto G8 Power Lite with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC launched in India

Just a few days after the flagship Edge Plus launched, Motorola has now added a new member to the G8 series in India. The Moto G8 Power Lite has gone official and it starts at Rs 8,999. The handset is a smaller sibling of the Moto G8 Power that isn’t available in India yet. Out of the four models in the series, Motorola only sells the Moto G8 Plus currently in the country.

Starting with the design, the Motorola G8 Power Lite has a typical polycarbonate-built and a design reminiscent of 2019 phones with a water-drop notch at the front and triple cameras at the back. It’s slightly bigger than the Moto G8 Plus and hefty at 200 grams.

(Image credit: Motorola)

The IPS LCD display itself measures 6.5-inches and has HD+ quality with 1,600×720p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Talking about innards, the Motorola G8 Power Lite is fitted with a 12nm MediaTek Helio P35 CPU and an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, unlike the Moto G8 Power which has the Snapdragon 665. There’s 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage with a dedicated microSD card slot.

The rear camera setup is headed by a 16MP main sensor assisted by a couple of 2MP sensors, one of which is a macro and the other a depth sensor. The notch on the front is home to an 8MP selfie shooter.

One of the key highlights of the phone is its massive 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer 2-day battery life and comes with 10W charging via micro USB 2.0.

In terms of software, the Moto G8 Power Lite runs a dated vanilla Android 9.0 on first boot. Although, it could get an update in the future.

The Moto G8 Power Lite is priced at Rs 8,999 and is available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options. It will be sold on Flipkart.