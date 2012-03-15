Nokia tablet confirmed by design head

Rumours of that Nokia is working on a tablet just got a bit more concrete, as design head Marko Ahtisaari confirmed that the Finnish firm has a tablet in the works.

Speaking to Finnish magazine Kauppalehti Optio, Ahtisaari answered a question about tablets saying, "We are working on it."

The magazine claims that a third of Ahtisaari's time is spent on developing the tablet, which is speculated to be a Windows 8 slate for release at the end of 2012.

Nokia's staying coy on the whole matter though, with the official line being, "We continue to eye the tablet space with interest but have made no specific announcements."

Naughty naughty

No doubt Ahtisaari is in for a bit of a smack on the wrists, but a bit of healthy speculation about future Nokia products is no bad thing - the company could always use a bit of hype, especially when making a fairly late entrance to the tablet race currently dominated by the iPad.

Supply chain sources suggested that the Nokia Windows 8 tablet will come with a 10-inch screen, dual-core Qualcomm processor, but we'll have to wait until the final quarter of 2012 to find out for sure.

In the meantime, check out our hands on Windows 8 tablet review which will tell you exactly what we make of Microsoft's new OS.

From Reuters