Trending

New video sizes iPad Air Plus up with current Apple devices

By Tablets  

Size matters

New video sizes iPad Air Plus up with current Apple devices
Apple's going super size

Apple appears on course to deliver a larger, 12-inch iPad some time next year, called either the iPad Pro or the iPad Air 2 Plus.

Leaked schematics landed on the internet last week and put the put the dimensions of the device at 305.31 x 220.8 x 7mm. According to reports, it will keep the home button with Touch ID fingerprint scanner beneath the 12.2-inch screen.

How does it measure up when compared to Apple's current products? Well, a new mockup video has emerged following the leaks showing us exactly that.

The video runs through how a device would look in the hand, as well as its size compared to current iPads, iPhones and MacBooks. You can see the video for yourself below.

Via: PhoneArena

See more Tablets news