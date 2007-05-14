New MacBooks arriving today?

The UK Apple Store is currently closed - always a good sign that new hardware and/or software is on the way

Mac watchers are expecting a new range of Apple consumer laptops today. However it's unclear whether the MacBooks will be completely revised with new LED displays and Intel Santa Rosa processors and a new case design. Or they could be in for a modest speed bump instead.

Some Mac users may also be hoping for a more robust case. There have been numerous reports of MacBook palmrests becoming discoloured with use. One German user has even posted pictures of his melted MacBook online. Apparently the case began to distort while playing back a DVD movie.

Apple traditionally launches new products on a Tuesday.