Microsoft readies itself for the Xbox One X with an easier way to sort 4K HDR games

Microsoft has just released a new update to select Xbox Insiders which allows people to filter their games libraries by a number of different options, including 4K compatibility, HDR games, and Xbox One X enhanced games.

Unlike Sony, who has mandated that every game released should support the upgraded PS4 Pro, Microsoft is being a lot more laid back about letting developers choose to support the Xbox One X.

This means that pretty soon there will be games with varied levels of support rubbing shoulders with one another on the Xbox platform. Some will have no additional support, some will support HDR but not 4K, some will be in native 4K, and some will be Xbox One X 'enhanced' which might not necessarily mean 4K.

It's a complicated situation, not least because Microsoft's last console, the Xbox One S, supported HDR but not native 4K.

Hopefully these new filtering options will make it easier for Xbox owners to understand the varying levels of compatibility of their game libraries.

The new update is currently available for Xbox Insiders on the Alpha tier, but it's expected that the functionality will roll out more broadly soon.