Microsoft Edge to add a key feature that is missing from most browsers

Microsoft’s Edge browser may be based on Chromium, however, it is getting a lot of features that make it more user friendly than Google Chrome. Pretty soon Microsoft is going to introduce yet another killer feature that can make Edge your new favourite browser, if it already isn’t.

According to a report, Microsoft is working on a new feature called “Web Capture,” a screen grabbing feature, built right within the browser. It will allow users to capture custom full-page screenshots of the website they're browsing.

Microsoft Edge - Web Capture pic.twitter.com/yEtWJq9cMeSeptember 1, 2020

Ease of use

Right after taking the screenshot, users will be able to preview it, save it and share it instantly, in case required. While it is still unclear, the report suggests that Microsoft may even add an option to annotate the screenshot and share it with your friends and colleagues.

While Windows comes with a snipping tool built-in, however, having a utility tool built right there where you need it, makes Microsoft earn extra brownie points over all the other browsers. The feature, once available publicly, will be parked in the settings menu that can be accessed by clicking the three dots on the right-hand side of the Edge browser.

Microsoft had recently announced that it is finally retiring Internet Explorer and Edge Legacy browser after the current Chromium-based Edge became the second most popular browser, only after Google Chrome. However, Microsoft is also making Edge a non-removable program on Windows 10 may not go too well with the users.