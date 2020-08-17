Microsoft will not let users to uninstall the Edge Browser

Microsoft's Edge browser, in a very short period, has become one of the favourite browsers for the users who are looking for Chrome-like features in a browser yet want it to be lightweight and less resource hungry. The fact that Edge is now the default browser on all the new windows installation, has helped the browser gain traction.

Since it is built on the open-source Chromium platform, the Edge Browser retains most of the good features of Chrome , like installing addons from the Microsoft Store. Furthermore, since it will soon also allow users to install extensions that are built for Chrome, will only help in making the browser more versatile.

However, Microsoft has decided to add a twist to the tale. After the recent update company will not allow users to uninstall the Edge browser Windows operating system, or at least easily.

(Image credit: Future)

According to an announcement on Microsoft’s Support website, “The new version of Microsoft Edge gives users full control over importing personal data from the legacy version of Microsoft Edge. The new version of Microsoft Edge is included in a Windows system update, so the option to uninstall it or use the legacy version of Microsoft Edge will no longer be available.”

Though the company claims that the “The new version of Microsoft Edge gives users full control over importing personal data from the legacy version of Microsoft Edge,” it certainly does not offer the user enough power to remove the bloatware easily.

There is no doubt that the all-new Microsoft Edge is way more interesting and useful browser than its predecessors that were mainly used to “download Chrome or other browsers,” however, not giving an option to use the browser of choice may not go well with the users and probably be against the logic of products build on open source base.

Though there are third-party tools that will let you uninstall any application from the computer, however, this would require users to download and install a third-party software rather than the trusted and inbuilt tool. Most users have their preferred browser based on their use cases and the users who happen to use devices with resources that do not allow installation of multiple browsers will be hit the hardest by Microsoft’s move to force faster adoption of Edge.

Via: ZDNet