Mate 10 Pro may be the only Huawei phone without bezels this year

A lot of smartphone manufacturers are looking to edge-to-edge displays to make futuristic-looking phones right now, and Huawei may be joining them.

We've already seen the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 launch with a bezel-free design and the iPhone 8 is rumored to have the same, but a new rumor suggests a variant of the Huawei Mate 10 will include the look too.

One source claims the manufacturer is making a Mate 10 Pro variant that will sit alongside the normal Mate 10 in Huawei's product line and come with a 2:1 aspect ratio display with almost no bezel.

Chinese website Zol has cited an unnamed Weibo user - meaning we can't verify how likely this rumor is - claiming the regular Mate 10 will come with a similar screen to the Huawei Mate 9 with a 16:9 ratio.

Professional Mate

Previous rumors have suggested there would be both a Mate 10 and a Mate 10 Lite with a 6.1-inch and 5.8-inch screen respectively, so if this rumor is correct we may see those same size screens but with slightly different names.

With a bezel-less screen we'd expect the Mate 10 Pro to tote the larger 6.1-inch display, but what screen tech the company will use remains unclear.

Huawei usually opts for Full HD on its flagship phones but the super expensive Huawei Mate 9 Porsche Design from 2016 did include a QHD display, which may mean the company is ready to go for a higher resolution screen on its next generation of devices.

The source also claims the normal Mate 10 will have a fingerprint scanner on the front of the device, like the Huawei P10, but the Mate 10 Pro will keep it on the back of the phone.

With a name like the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, it's possible that it will come with some extra features the Mate 10 won't have, but so far there's been no hint at what those could be.

We expect to find out all about the Huawei Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro at an event on October 16 in Munich, Germany.

Via PocketNow