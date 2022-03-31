OnePlus 10 Pro launch live: get ready for the next huge Android phone to arrive

Refresh

(Image credit: Truls Steinung) Since the OnePlus 10 Pro is the only phone coming today, we're a little sad that the company doesn't really do 'Lite' phones. This isn't likely to be a cheap handset, and it's always nice for there to be an affordable phone for people who can't afford the uber-expensive top-end model. The OnePlus 9 (pictured) was that to the 9 Pro, for example. But OnePlus' wording was explicit that the Pro is the only handset in the line, so we're not expecting an affordable alternative.

We'll probably hear about OxygenOS 12 at the launch event - that is, OnePlus' next version of its Android 12 fork. Featuring the one and only OxygenOS 12. 1 day to go until the #OnePlus10Pro!March 30, 2022 See more This is importnat to all OnePlus fans as the update could come to some older phones from the brand too - so any new updates might roll out to more devices over time. The teaser we've shared above shows loads of icons like a games controller, music note, paintbrush and more - we don't actually think this means all these features will get changes, possibly more that the app symbols themselves will change.

Oh, one thing to point out. We said the OnePlus 10 Pro has 80W charging, and it does - unless you live in the US. The version of the phone there only has 65W powering. The company has confirmed this already.

We should probably look at the OnePlus 10 Pro itself at some point, right? The thing has already launched in China, so we know all about it. (Image credit: OnePlus) The OnePlus has a 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz display, broken up by a punch-hole cut-out for the front camera. You can see the design of the phone above. The cameras are a 48MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 8MP telephoto - oh, and there's a 32MP snapper on the front for selfies. That's 138MP in total, if you like the math. The phone has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery, and charges at 80W wired and 50W wireless.

You've actually been able to pre-order the OnePlus 10 Pro for a while. Can't wait to get your hands on the #OnePlus10Pro? ❤️ this tweet to be notified when it lands. pic.twitter.com/oz3k4lTH7TMarch 22, 2022 See more Since we know all the specs for the phone, you might be interested to pre-order it now, but we'd recommend waiting a bit - we've no idea how much the phone costs just yet.

Though we're not expecting it today, we have heard rumors of a new member to the OnePlus 10 range coming later in the year. This is the OnePlus 10 Ultra which a few leakers about - details are light on the ground but it sounds like it'll come towards the end of 2022, and possibly with a rear display too. As we said, this almost definitely won't show up today.

We mentioned in the introduction to this live blog that the OnePlus 10 isn't coming - let's dig into that. At MWC 2022, an annual tech show which took place in late February, TechRadar attended a OnePlus briefing where the company confirmed this fact. It told us that the OnePlus 10 series would only have one phone. That also implies that there won't be a OnePlus 10T, but that could be a case of 'us reading between the lines too much'. It sounds like the OnePlus 10 was dropped so that the company could focus more on its Nord series of mid-rangers, so we could see a phone that's a OnePlus 10 in spirit, but not name.

(Image credit: Future) In our own OnePlus One review, our tester gave the phone four stars out of five, calling it "amazing value for money". One of the cons in the review is "Non-removable battery" which, several years later, is something you couldn't imagine. Not because non-removable batteries have disappeared, but because they're completely the norm.

While today's event is mainly about the OnePlus 10 Pro, we think they're going to talk about the OnePlus One too. We're looking for 100 OnePlus One owners to receive the #PowerOf10. Register with the Red Cable Club for a chance to win big.March 27, 2022 See more That Tweet is our main reason for saying that, and the company has similar adverts on its website saying the same. This could just simply be a celebration of ten generations of OnePlus phone, since ten is a nice round number, but it's not quite that simple. There was no OnePlus Four, and the OnePlus One is only eight years old. But ten is a nice round number, like we said. So we'll have to wait and see.