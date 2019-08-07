Lenovo PHAB 2 Plus launching in India today; Everything you need to know

At an event in New Delhi today, Lenovo is set to launch the Phab 2 Plus smartphone in India. The device, which will be an amazon exclusive, sports a massive 6.4-inch fullHD display with 2.5D curved glass on top.

PHAB 2 Plus specifications

The PHAB 2 Plus is powered by a MediaTek MT8783 oct-core processor, a Mali T720 GPU, a 4,050mAh battery and 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded with a microSD card of upto 128GB.

The handset supports Dolby ATMOS and Dolby Audio Capture 5.1 for a stellar audio experience and comes with a rear mounted fingerprint scanner.

Dual camera setup

The distinguishing feature of the PHAB 2 Plus (apart from its humongous display of course) is the dual-camera setup at the back. The device comes with two 13MP cameras at the back with an aperture of f/2.0, laser auto-focus and phase detection auto-focus. This dual camera setup allows you to click a photo and then superimpose the subject on any background that you want. Additionally, you can also change focus after clicking a photo and shoot bokeh shots with blurred backgrounds.

On the front, there is an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.2.

On the connectivity front, the PHAB 2 Plus supports 4G LTE, 3G, EDGE, Wi-Fi 802/11 ac, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, A-GPS and comes with a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer. The device runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0. The lack of Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box is a bit disappointing in this day and age.

Price and Availability

An amazon India exclusive, the PHAB 2 Plus will go on sale at 1:00 PM today with an expected price tag of around Rs 15 - 20,000. It will be available in 2 color variants, namely Gunmetal Grey and Champagne Gold.

(Source: BGR)