Kia EV 6 bookings open in India today: All details you need to know

Kia India, the sister company of Hyundai, is making waves in the Indian market. Its conventional car Kia Karens, released recently, has become a big seller in the country. Alongside, Kia is ready to embark on the electric journey in India. The South Korean company, which does not have any electric model in India till now, will launch the Kia EV6 next month.

The bookings for this highly talked about car began today. The booking amount is Rs 3 lakh, and the company has announced that the booking is only for 100 units.

Kia has chosen for the import route for the first EV lot it wants to sell in Indiam, and hence it has limited itself to 100 cars. Import of EVs attracts high customs duty, and Kia is resorting to only a stop-gap measure, as it has some plans laid out for EV manufacture in India. Kia will develop a small electric SUV in India targeting emerging markets. The South Korean company has been already chosen for the government’s production-linked incentive scheme for green vehicles.

Bookings for Kia EV6 can done through 15 select dealerships across 12 cities in India.

Kia EV6: Features and price

(Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV6 is based on the company's dedicated EV platform E-GMP that will underpin both Kia and Hyundai’s electric push. The EV6 is the first of 14 BEV models Kia plans to launch by 2027.

The all-electric crossover will be available in India in exclusive GT Line trims and will boast of multi-charging system, the world’s first charging system that operates with both 400V and 800V chargers without the need of an additional controller. The 800 V charger can charge the vehicle from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350KWh charger.

The India version of the EV6 will have the 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, generating 229 PS electric power in 2WD and 325 PS in AWD variant. On a single full charge, the car can travel up to 528 kilometres as per the WLTP combined cycle. The acceleration of the Kia EV6 stands at 5.2 seconds for a 0-100 km/h run.

(Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV6 features an all-black interior with black suede seat and vegan leather bolsters. The Kia EV6 will be available in India with a choice of five exterior colours – Moonscape, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Yacht Blue.

(Image credit: Kia)

The Kia EV6 will come with Panoramic Dual 31.24 cm (12.3”) Curved Displays with navigation and driving data and vehicle functionalities display as well. It also gets a Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), and an Augmented Reality enabled HUD with details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions. Its Meridian Sound System with 14 speakers is also expected to be a highlight.

The new electric offering, which is expected to be priced around Rs 60 lakh, will go on sale on June 2, 2022.