Yahoo adds Creative Commons Flickr pics to image search

In another bid to try and lure you away from the bright lights of Google, Yahoo has added Flickr photos to its image search.

You'll now be able to see photos from Flickr that have been okayed for reuse or reposting under Creative Commons popping up in your search results.

Yahoo, which bought the excellent photo-sharing site in 2005 and slowly but surely ground it down into mediocrity, says there are "tens of millions" of CC photos on the site.

Common people

Photographers who sign up to Creative Commons give varying levels of permission to people to republish and reuse their photos in return for credit rather than cash.

The image search update is available in Yahoo Image Search on the web and across mobile devices.

