Apple's Safari for Windows in security storm

The weaknesses found in Safari for Windows could allow attackers to run malicious code

Software researchers have discovered serious security flaws in Apple 's new Safari web browser for Windows operating systems.

In a surprise announcement earlier this week, Apple supremo Steve Jobs announced a Windows-compatible build of the Safari browser had been created. However, it seems within hours of the beta build of Safari for Windows being released , serious vulnerabilities have been discovered.

The weaknesses found could allow attackers to run malicious code and take control of target PCs. It's an extremely embarrassing turn of events for Apple. After all, the company's own marketing material boasts that: "Apple's engineers designed Safari to be secure from day one."

The vulnerabilities include several memory corruption errors, such as those discovered by security researchers Aviv Raff and David Maynor . Maynor found a total of six bugs in a single afternoon, including four denial of service and two remote code execution bugs.

Danish researcher Thor Larholm also uncovered a so-called zero-day exploit in the Safari beta.

Currently, it's not clear how these security bugs are related to known Safari issues in Apple's own OSX operating system.