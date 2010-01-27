Vintage computer fair for the UK announced

The National Museum of Computing at Bletchley Park will host the first-ever British vintage computing festival on 19-20 June this year.

The event began 10 years ago in, where else, Silicon Valley in California, but this festival will be a celebration of the way the British have contributed to the development of computing.

There will be demonstrations of old machines, performances of electronic music, a full lecture programme, exhibition stands featuring Amiga, Atari. Sinclair and more, and a bring-and-buy sale.

Private exhibitors will be welcome and it will be open to the public.

Much enthusiasm

According to Kevin Murrell, a trustee of the museum and co-ordinator of the festival: "The enthusiasm for this festival is already remarkable and we have only just started to publicise the event.

"The historic and spacious setting of Bletchley Park is perfect for the event – and with The National Museum of Computing on the same site, it will surely draw visitors from overseas as well as from across Britain. With visitor numbers expected to exceed one thousand, the Festival offers a great opportunity for potential sponsors."

Techno anthropologist Pixelh8 will perform, and organisers have promised an appearance by some as-yet unnamed synthpop pioneers.

There is no word as to whether the Antiques Roadshow crew will turn up.

For more details, go to www.tnmoc.org.