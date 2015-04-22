Trending

This is the staggering amount of people who use Facebook

By Internet  

Sorry guys, but the numbers don't lie

How much does Facebook affect our lives? Apparently quite a lot.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg divulged just how much during the company's quarterly earnings call today by listing off a bunch of numbers that are pretty crazy when you think about it.

Here are the more interesting bits:

  • There are 936 million active daily users
  • 1.4 billion use the core Facebook service
  • 800 million people use WhatsApp
  • 600 million use Facebook Messenger
  • 300 million people use Instagram
  • People spend an average of 21 minutes a day on Instagram
  • During the Superbowl, there were 256 million Facebook interactions
  • There are 4 billion daily video views
  • 45 billion messages are sent through Facebook every day

We also use Facebook on mobile the most with 1.5 million people logging on via a mobile device in March.

That's a lot of us using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, and somehow it seems like the numbers are only increasing every year.

