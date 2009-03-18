Mozilla's mobile browser goes into beta

Mozilla's mobile browser 'Fennec' reaches stage one of the beta test phase today, with a release candidate now available that will work on Nokia N810 tablets, as well as Windows, Mac and Linux desktop emulators.

Fennec's Tracemonkey-backed JavaScript offers better support for third party add-ons, gestures and no-button browsing, all of which sound pretty impressive.

Have that, Opera!

For now, you can check out Mozilla's release notes to find out what else is in Beta 1 and watch the video walkthrough on the site to get more background info on Fennec's new features.

We'll be sure to tell you more about how these actually work when we get an opportunity for a hands on with Mozilla's latest.