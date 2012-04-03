Megaupload could be re-uploaded, warns MPAA

The Motion Picture Association of America has warned that if data from Megaupload is transferred the site could well be re-launched.

This comes after a plea for help from Megaupload's server host, which said something needs to be done fast with all the date it is retaining – as no one is paying the $9,000 fees for the hosting to continue.

The call for an emergency motion in regards to the data by host Carpathia has meant that the 25 petabytes of content on the servers is about to enter some sort of limbo if the courts don't pay up.

For the MPAA, this is a worry, as it believes that if something isn't done soon then the files could go back to users of Megaupload, after a receivership was filed by one of the site's users.

In short: the situation is messy and the MPAA wants a quick fix so that the copyright infringed material doesn't get out in the open again.

Transfer request

Speaking about the Megaupload transfer problem, the MPAA said: "A sale or transfer of the servers to Megaupload (or any of the defendants) would raise a significant risk that Megaupload will simply ship the servers, hard drives or other equipment - and all of the infringing content they contain - to a foreign jurisdiction and relaunch the infringing Megaupload service, which would result in untold further infringements of the MPAA members' copyrighted works."

If this wasn't headache enough, the MPAA is also out to close many more file-upload sites.

It has written a list of 'targets' it wants to see disappear from the web, which includes: Fileserve, MediaFire, Wupload, Putlocker and Depositfiles.

This is the same list which has been targeted by Paramount, with the studio claiming that these sites receive 41 billion page views a year.

Which is significantly more than YouTube's 'Charlie Bit My Finger'.

Via Hollywood Reporter and Torrent Freak