Google uses Arcade Fire tie-up to showcase HTML5

Google has announced a musical project with band Arcade Fire and music video director Chris Milk called 'The Wilderness Downtown' which is aimed to show the power of HTML5.

The project, which Google says that it has been 'playing around with for the last few months' is designed to show just how far browsers have come in the past few years.

"Today we're excited to launch a musical experience made specifically for the browser. Called "The Wilderness Downtown", the project was created by writer/director Chris Milk with the band Arcade Fire and Google," blogged Aaron Koblin of Google Creative Lab.

"Building this project on the web and for the browser allowed us to craft an experience that is not only personalized, but also deeply personal for each viewer.

Memory lane

"The Wilderness Downtown" takes you down memory lane through the streets you grew up in. It's set to Arcade Fire's new song "We Used to Wait" off their newly released album The Suburbs.

"The project was built with the latest web technologies and includes HTML5, Google Maps, an integrated drawing tool, as well as multiple browser windows that move around the screen."

Google is, of course, hoping that you use its Chrome browser to take part in the experiment at www.chromeexperiments.com/arcadefire but it will work with any HTML 5 compliant browser.

It's a fascinating experiment, which verges on being a bit eerie but certainly brings a hefty whack of novelty along with it.