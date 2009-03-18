Counting Crows do a Radiohead

US band Counting Crows have announced the have ended its 18-year relationship with label Geffen Records, and are looking for new ways to distribute their music.

The band has sold around 20 million records worldwide since their debut album August And Everything After hit the charts back in 1994.

Famously, Counting Crows shunned modern music studio technology for their first album and recorded it in a room in lead singer Adam Duritz's house.

Now they are embracing technology and looking to the web to release their music.

Limitless possibilities

"The internet opens a world of limitless possibility, where the only boundaries are the boundaries of your own imagination," said Duritz in a statement on the band's website.

To prove their intent, the band is offering a free download on its website, a cover of the Madonna track 'Borderline'.

Free music

A number of bands have gone down the digital distribution route, with Radiohead being the most famous.

The group released their last album In Rainbows initially as download on its website, and asked fans to pay what they deemed fit for the record.

Both Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins have given albums away on their websites.

Via TechCrunch