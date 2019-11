What a difference a few millimetres can make.

When Apple revealed the tagline for OS X El Capitan - "More to love with every click" - some people were quick to point out that the tight spacing made the word "click" look like... something much ruder.

As Dan Leech points out on Twitter, Apple noticed this too and has done some kerning on the word to space it out a little better.

You can see the before-and-after comparison here. Sneaky edit, Apple, but we caught you.