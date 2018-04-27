Intel delays its 10-nanometer Cannon Lake processors until 2019

Welp, so much for seeing Intel’s 10-nanometer Cannon Lake processors this year as the manufacturer announced that they’ve been delayed into 2019.

In its first-quarter 2018 earnings, the company stated that it's “currently shipping low-volume 10nm product and now expects 10nm volume production to shift to 2019.” Cannon Lake delays, while disappointing, are all but too familiar, as they were originally supposed to ship as far back as 2016.

According to PC Gamer, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich attributed the Cannon Lake delay to difficulties in getting 10nm yields to where they need to be. Before launching the new platform, Intel is giving itself more time to work out the kinks in its 10nm production.

Intel has also made a 'security first pledge,' promising ‘the best secure performance.’ Off the back of the major Spectre and Meltdown issues, we have no doubt that Intel has implemented major revisions for large portions of its processor designs.

Still, even without Cannon Lake arriving this year, Intel reported a record $16.1 billion in revenue and $4.5 billion profit. Compared to last year, that’s a healthy 13% jump in revenue and 50% increase in profit.